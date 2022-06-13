Up The Ladder: SkyShowtime, MIP Africa

SkyShowtime announced the appointment of Jon Farrar as head of Programming.

Farrar will oversee the programming strategy and the service’s pipeline of partner studio content. He will also build a programming team across SkyShowtime’s markets to develop original and local content. Additional responsibilities include leading acquisitions, scheduling, and editorial, and content operations functions.

Farrar joins the company from BBC Studios.

SkyShowtime also appointed Raquel Berzosa to regional general manager for Iberia and Richard Thurston to chief human resources officer.

RX named Sisanda Henna as founding member and chairperson of MIP Africa.

With more than 20 years of experience, Henna brings a wealth of knowledge to FAME Week Africa, which will be held from August 24-26. He is a celebrated South African filmmaker and international movie star, whose credits include Intersexions II, Isono, and Greed & Desire, among others.