FilmRise Acquires Two Seasons Of ‘World’s Most Evil Killers’

FilmRise secured all rights to the sixth and seventh seasons of World’s Most Evil Killers from Keshet International.

Coming from Woodcut Media, the long-running true-crime docu-series delves into horrifying stories about prolific killers such as Jeffrey Dahmer and John Wayne Gacey, and many more.

FilmRise picked up the exclusive digital SVoD, AVoD, and FAST rights domestically for the two seasons. The company previously acquired the U.S. and Caribbean digital distribution rights to the first five seasons, which are available on the FilmRise Streaming Network as well as on The Roku Channel and SamsungTV+, among others.

Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions & Co-Productions at FilmRise, commented, “The success of the first five seasons has shown us that viewers have a voracious appetite for this type of programming and are becoming more and more fascinated with the genre in large part driven by their availability to watch for free on AVoD platforms such as our FilmRise True Crime app and FAST channels.”