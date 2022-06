Paramount+ Releases ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ S7 In LATAM In June

Paramount+ will release the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in Latin America on June 20, 2022.

Produced by VH1 and World of Wonder, the reality series will feature a cast of eight queens who previously won in competition for the title of “Queen of All Queens” and a cash prize of $200,000.

Contestants include Jaida Essence Hall, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, and more.