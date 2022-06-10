Dandelooo To Produce ‘Haut Perché!’

Dandelooo will produce the short film Haut Perché!

The project is the winner of the TFOU d’Animation Contest, the annual short film competition by TF1 Group. Based on a script by Laetitia Salsano, the short film will be directed by Emeline Penet.

Once completed, Haut Perché! will be screened at MIFA 2022, Annecy, and broadcast on TFI1’s linear and digital screens.

Jean-Baptiste Wery and Emmanuèle Pétry, co-producers at Dandelooo, commented, “We were charmed by the originality and freshness of Emeline’s proposal, which reflects her talent and enthusiasm. We are delighted to support Emeline in the creation of this ode to Nature and proud to have the renewed and continued confidence of TF1 for the 4th year.”