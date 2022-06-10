Apple TV+ Renews ‘Schmigadoon!’ For S2

Apple TV+ renewed Schmigadoon! for a second season.

From Broadway Video and Universal Television, the musical comedy enters the new season finding Josh and Melissa in Schmicago, the world of ‘60s and ‘70s musicals. Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong star in the lead roles.

In the second season, the cast will also see new additions with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page. Returning cast include Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short, and Aaron Tveit.

Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio.