Pluto TV Set To Launch In Canada

Paramount Global will roll out the FAST service Pluto TV in Canada with Corus Entertainment in fall 2022.

At launch, Pluto TV will offer over 100 curated channels and over 20,000 hours of content across genres. Corus Entertainment will serve as the ad representative of the service.

Pluto TV will also provide a curated slate of Corus Originals.

Olivier Jollet, Executive Vice President and International General Manager, Pluto TV, commented, “Following Pluto TV’s recent launch in the Nordics and the partnership we implemented with Viaplay, which served as the strategic framework for this deal, the upcoming launch in Canada will combine Corus’ incredible local content offering with Pluto TV’s global content and world class platform, positioning Pluto TV to become the leading free ad-supported streaming TV service in the country upon launch in the fall.”