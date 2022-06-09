Amcomri Entertainment Acquires Flame Media Assets

Amcomri Entertainment acquired the assets of global distributor Flame Media.

Flame Media’s more than 500 titles and 2,200 hours of factual programming will be operated by Amcomri’s Abacus Media Rights. The Flame Media team will report to AMR’s managing director Jonathan Ford.

Flame Media’s programming includes Outback Truckers, The Moors Murders, and Life in Colour with David Attenborough. New titles in production include New Zealand from a Train, Vikings: The Rise and Fall, and Four Hours At The Capital, among others.

Robert Price (pictured), CEO of Amcomri, stated, “This acquisition, fully aligned with our buy-and-build growth strategy, strengthens our global offering in the factual and documentary TV content distribution and library markets, building on the remarkable success we have enjoyed in those sectors through our subsidiary, Abacus Media Rights.”

Fiona Gilroy (pictured), Content Sales and Acquisitions director of Flame Media, added, “Abacus have a very similar ethos to Flame and really understand what is needed to be a successful distributor in today’s environment. They are keen to work with producers at all stages of production as Flame has been and to help bring finance plans together for new productions. With support from the Amcomri Entertainment Group, they are well placed to do this.”