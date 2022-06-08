Paramount+ Starts Filming ‘Escola de Quebrada’ In Brazil

Paramount+ confirmed that shooting began in Brazil on the new original film Escola de Quebrada.

Produced by VIS in association with Kondzilla, the teen comedy follows Luan, a young student who is tired of being excluded and wants to be popular in the eyes of Camila. His mission manages to put the school’s beloved soccer championship at risk, and he will need the help of his friends to make everything right.

Escola de Quebrada stars Lucas Righi, Bea Oliveira, and Mauricio Sassi.

The film is directed by creator Kaique Alves and Thiago Eva.