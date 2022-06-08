Inter Medya Licenses ‘Bitter Lands’ In Italy

Inter Medya licensed the Turkish drama Bitter Lands to Mediaset in Italy.

Produced by TIMS&B Productions, the series portrays a legendary love story between Yilmaz and Züleyha, passionate lovers who will runaway together in order to not be separated.

The series has also seen success in Spain.

Beatriz Cea Okan, VP and head of Sales and Acquisitions of Inter Medya, commented, “We are very happy to be taking Bitter Lands to Italy. We knew that this series had great potential for Italy. We are sure that Bitter Lands will be loved by the Italian audience. We are also very happy to be collaborating with Mediaset once again.”