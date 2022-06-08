FilmRise Secures Partnership With Bell Media

FilmRise and Bell Media entered a partnership that sees FilmRise content available in Canada.

As part of the deal, more than 1,100 hours of FilmRise’s acquired content will be available on Bell Media’s CTV Throwback and CTV Movies digital channels on CTV.ca and the CTV app.

Programs include Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen (pictured), Unsolved Mysteries, Kitchen Nightmares, Ex Machina, Boyhood, and Foxcatcher, among others. FilmRise titles are available with no subscription or sign-in required.

Daniel Gagliardi, VP of Digital Distribution and Business Development at FilmRise, commented, “As consumer interest in AVoD continues to grow, this strategic partnership with Bell Media enables our content to gain more visibility across North America. Now, Canadian viewers will be able to watch the FilmRise programming they love for free.”

Justin Stockman, vice-president of Content Development & Programming at Bell Media, added, “This partnership allows us to deepen our content offering on CTV Throwback and CTV Movies, delivering more titles and more choice for viewers.”