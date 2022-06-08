Dances With Films Presents World Premiere Of ‘Screwdriver’

Dances With Films will present the world premiere of Cairo Smith’s Screwdriver on the closing night of the festival, June 19, 2022.

The neo-Gothic psychological thriller tells the story of thirty-three-year-old Emily who heads to California with nothing but a suitcase. There, she seeks refuge in the home of an old friend and his pharmacologist wife. The childless couple welcome Emily, but their hospitality soon gives way to a surreal plot of control and manipulation.

The cast includes AnnaClare Hicks, Charlie Farrell, Millie Sanders, and Matt Munroe.

The film is produced by Rand Vossler and Christopher Corey Smith of No Sudden Movies, Michelle Shundo, and Askari Productions.