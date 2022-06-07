Viaplay Group And Altibox Expand Distribution Partnership

Viaplay Group and Altibox expanded their long-term distribution partnership in Norway.

The multi-year expansion agreement will continue to make the Viaplay streaming service and linear channels available to Altibox customers.

Altibox viewers will be able to watch Premier League through V Premium, a hybrid offering that includes five premium linear channels dedicated to Premier League, all V sport channels, and the Film & Series streaming package.

Altibox will also continue to offer V sport and V film channels and the Norwegian channels TV3, V4, and TV6.

Kim Poder, chief commercial officer of Viaplay Group, stated, “Our close partnership with Altibox goes back many years, and we are thrilled to renew our collaboration while further developing the customer offering together. Altibox customers can enjoy every moment of the new Premier League season, including Norwegian star Erling Braut Haaland at the champions Manchester City. Viewers also get access to our fast-growing line-up of local Viaplay Originals such as Gold Run, Fenris and Pørni, and great Hollywood blockbusters.”

Tor Morten Osmundsen, chief executive officer of Altibox, added, “We are very glad to continue our good collaboration with Viaplay. The agreement ensures that our customers have access to content from one of the strongest providers of sports, series and other entertainment.”