Pernel Media To Produce ‘Rise of the Vikings’

Canal+ channels Planete+ and C8 commissioned Pernel Media to produce Rise of the Vikings.

The premium docu-drama series retells the history of the Vikings and key events that transformed Northern Europe. Each episode follows a specific clash from the viewpoint of a Viking leader, starting with the Viking leader Godrid who opposed Emperor Charlemagne in 800.

Rise of the Vikings is split between drama and documentary storytelling. The drama sequences are shot in 4K, while the documentary segments feature present-day archeologists in Scandinavia, England, and Germany.

Samuel Kissous, president of Pernel Media, commented, “After the global success of Legends of the Pharaohs, we are excited to present this new epic, highly ambitious drama-doc series building on our expertise of lavishly realized dramatizations and CGI.”