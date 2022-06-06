Conecta Fiction & Entertainment Kicks Off June 21

The sixth edition of Conecta Fiction & Entertainment will be held from June 21-24, 2022, in Toledo, Spain.

The event will feature a range of activities for industry professionals, including panels, pitching sessions, and keynotes. At a presentation in Toledo this morning, Conecta director Géraldine Gonard gave a general overview of the event. She also discussed the new ConectaMeet agenda service.

At Conecta, The Walt Disney Company Latin America will also present the original production Santa Evita.

Executive produced by Selma Hayek Pinault and José Tamez, the series tells the story of the embalmed body of Eva Perón. There will be a panel discussion and exclusive screening with the international cast and production team.