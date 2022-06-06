Ava DuVernay To Be Honored With International Emmy Founders Award

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced that Ava DuVernay will receive the International Emmy Founders Award at the International Emmy Awards Gala on November 21, 2022.

DuVernay’s directorial work includes historical drama Selma and the documentary 13th. Her mini-series When They See Us is based on the Central Park Five case. She is currently writing, directing, and producing the film adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent for Netflix.

Bruce L. Paisner, International Academy president and CEO, commented, “Ava DuVernay is a force of nature and this is reflected in the remarkable scope and volume of her work. She makes significant films and television programs, she uses her platform to reshape our industry and continues to lead a career-long effort to bolster women and people of color in entertainment and ensure inclusivity.