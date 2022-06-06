All3Media International Sells ‘The Holiday’

All3Media International scored a slew of sales for The Holiday.

From Projector Pictures and Clapperboard Studios, the thriller is an adaptation of T.M. Logan’s novel. The series follows Kate and Sean, a married couple on holiday with friends and family. Upon arrival, Kate suspects her husband is having an affair with one of her best friends, but the stakes are higher than she could have imagined.

Spectrum picked up The Holiday for the U.S., where the series will premiere on June 20. Disney inked a pan-territory deal for The Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. Viaplay secured the series in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Lithuania, and Norway, among other territories.

In addition, BBC Studios obtained the series for Australia and TVNZ for New Zealand.

All3Media International oversees global distribution.

David Swetman, SVP Content and Commercial Strategy at All3Media International, remarked, “Already a ratings-winning hit in the UK, Projector Pictures and Clapperboard Studios adaptation of T.M. Logan’s bestselling novel offers brilliant escapist entertainment that audiences all over the world are looking for. A taut four-part drama, packed with edge-of-your-seat twists and turns, a beautiful Mediterranean setting and fantastic ensemble cast, we are sure our clients will be desperate to escape to The Holiday.”