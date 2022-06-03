Up The Ladder: Locksmith Animation

Locksmith Animation appointed Mary Coleman as chief creative officer.

Coleman will officially start in her new role at the studio in July 2022.

Coleman joins from Pixar Animation, which, during her tenure, created classics such as Monsters, Inc. and Finding Nemo, among others. While at Pixar, she also co-founded The Story Artistas, Animation Artistas, and Art Artistas.

Natalie Fischer, CEO of Locksmith Animation, commented, “Having someone of Mary Coleman’s professional stature come on board Locksmith as Chief Creative Officer is a milestone in our company’s journey. Her keen eye for material and her strong relationships with filmmakers were top of mind as we searched for the perfect CCO. We feel honored for her to join Locksmith Animation as we bolster our development slate, widen our artistic vision and expand our appetite for success in the animation space.”