Prime Video Premieres ‘The Outlaws’ S2 In August

Prime Video will launch the second season of The Outlaws on the streaming service on August 5, 2022.

Produced by Big Talk and Four Eyes, and co-produced by BBC One and Amazon Studios, The Outlaws centers on a group of lawbreakers who are thrown together to complete community service. When one of them gets dragged into organized crime, they all unite.

The cast features Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Stephen Merchant, Christopher Walken, Eleanor Tomlinson, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, and Jessica Gunning.

The Amazon Original series will be available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Nordic countries. BBC Studios oversees global distribution.