Paramount+ Reveals New Series ‘All Star Shore’

Paramount+ announced the contestants for its new competition series All Star Shore.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, the series features 14 reality superstars from iconic reality series such as Jersey Shore, Love Is Blind, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and more.

Contestants include Angelina Pivarnick, Bethan Kershaw, Blake Horstmann, Giannina Gibelli, Johnny Middlebrooks, and Marina Gregory, among others. They all will embark on a vacation in the Canary Islands and compete for a cash prize.

The new original series will premiere on June 29, 2022.