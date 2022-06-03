Milkshake! And Sky Kids Renew ‘Pip and Posy’

Magic Light Pictures confirmed that the pre-school series Pip and Posy has been commissioned for a second season.

Co-produced by Paramount and Sky, Pip and Posy follows the two best friends whose lives revolve around play. The series portrays their joyful friendship with laughter and games.

The new season will debut in early 2023 on Milkshake! on Channel 5 and Sky Kids and NOW in the U.K.

Magic Light Pictures holds the global distribution and merchandising rights.

Louise Bucknole, VP Programming Kids at Paramount, said, “We’re delighted that Pip and Posy has been such a hit with the audience. We are very happy to commission a second series of this endearing show which has quickly found its way into the hearts of our young viewers, where they can relate to the stories of friendship, creative play and being a pre-schooler.”

Lucy Murphy, director of Kids at Sky UK & Ireland, added, “We aim to bring our youngest audience the very best entertainment and Pip and Posy has proved to be a show pre-schoolers and their families love. We’re hugely looking forward to seeing what further fun and games the lovable pair will be getting up to in series two!”