Apple TV+ To Debut ‘Surface’ In July 2022

Apple TV+ will present the global premiere of Surface on July 29, 2022.

Produced by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine, the psychological thriller follows Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that leaves her on a quest to put the pieces of her life together.

The ensemble cast includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Gaynor, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, among others.