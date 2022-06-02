Planet Ankama To Distribute ‘Cricket Pang’

Planet Ankama secured the preschool show Cricket Pang for its portfolio.

Cricket Pang follows the adventures of five funny friends: Pang, the elephant; Shasha, the rabbit; Cash, the squirrel; Oliver, the bear; and Ricky, the eagle. The first season is available, and the second season will be finished in summer 2022.

The French distributor acquired the distribution rights to the series for Europe, the U.S., Canada, MENA, Australia, and New Zealand.

Marie Conge, head of Global Distribution at Planet Ankama, commented, “We are pleased to keep on strengthening our catalogue with the addition of such a funny and light-hearted program. Cricket Pang is not only a series to (re)discover one of the most played and popular sports. It is also a show to entertain kids and help them develop creativity, sociability and communication skills with a bunch of crazy characters.”