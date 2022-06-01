‘The Sommerdahl Murders’ Renewed For S4

Dynamic Television confirmed that The Sommerdahl Murders has been renewed for a fourth season.

Co-produced between Dynamic Television, ZDF, ndF, Sequoia Global Alliance, and Danish broadcaster TV2, the crime series will see Detective Dan Sommerdahl falling in love while solving murder mysteries in the fourth season.

Season four entered production in May, and it is scheduled to premiere in March 2023.

Daniel March and Klaus Zimmermann, managing partners of Dynamic Television, stated, “We continue to be very proud of how strongly The Sommerdahl Murders performs for our partners globally. The renewal is the direct result of the incredible talent and passion the cast and crew continually deliver each and every season.”