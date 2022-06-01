Channel 5 Commissions ‘The Catch’ Adaptation

Channel 5 ordered the four-part thriller The Catch.

Produced by Projector Pictures, in partnership with Night Train Media and All3Media International, the psychological thriller will be adapted by T.M. Logan’s novel of the same name. The series follows Ed Collier, a husband, father, and fisherman, who is determined to keep his family together, despite his life spiraling out of control.

Filming begins later in the year.

Paul Testar, commissioning executive, Drama, for Channel 5 and Paramount+, said, “I’m delighted to work with the talented team at Projector Pictures to bring this gripping story to Channel 5. The Catch will be a suspenseful watch set in a beautiful, atmospheric environment that will keep audiences guessing from beginning to end. A thrilling addition to Channel 5’s drama slate.”