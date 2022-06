Berlinale Presents Festival Highlights In June

The Berlinale will showcase festival highlights from the February 2022 edition in a series of outdoor screenings.

Berlinale Goes Open Air will feature films such as Carla Simón Alcarràs, Cem Kaya’s Love, Deutschmarks and Death, and François Ozon’s Peter von Kant, Magnus Gertten’s Nelly & Nadine, and many others.

Tickets will be available starting June 3, 2022, with local nurses and doctors invited for free.

The Berlinale Goes Open Air screenings will run from June 15-29, 2022.