Telemundo Internacional Presents ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ S2 In June

Telemundo Internacional will premiere the second season of La Casa de los Famosos across Latin America starting June 1, 2022.

The reality show sees the return of a house of famous and controversial celebrities who live in isolation with each other. The celebrity ensemble includes Laura Bozzo, Zalvador Zerboni, Rafael Nieves, and Daniella Navarro, among others.