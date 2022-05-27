Paramount+ Begins Filming ‘Mentiras Pasajeras’

Paramount+ announced that filming started on the new original series Mentiras Pasajeras.

Produced by VIS and El Deseo, the production company from brothers Pedro Almodovar and Augstín Almodovar, the eight-episode comedy follows a woman, Lucía, who is accused of espionage and fired from her job. She must manage the pending payments of her wedding, in vitro fertilization, and financially supporting her partner and his children. The fear of losing all she’s fought for throughout her life will lead Lucía to fall into a spiral of lies to hide her situation from her partner.

The cast includes Elena Anaya, Hugo Silva, Quim Gutiérrez, and Pilar Castro, among others. The series was created by Nerea Castro and Blanca Andrés Gomez.