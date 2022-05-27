MUBI Acquires ‘Holy Spider’

MUBI secured all rights to the new crime thriller Holy Spider for the U.K., Ireland, Latin America, and Malaysia.

Directed by Ali Abbasi, Holy Spider follows a family man, Saeed, on his religious quest to “cleanse” the holy Iranian city of Mashhad. After several murders, he grows more desperate in his divine mission. The film made its world premiere during the main competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

Producers of the film are Sol Bondy and Jacob Jarek, with executive producers Ditte Milsted and Christoph Lange.

Following a theatrical release, Holy Spider will stream exclusively on MUBI.