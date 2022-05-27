Kanal D Premieres ‘Love and Hate’ On June 1

Kanal D will premiere the new drama series Love and Hate on June 1, 2022.

Produced by D Productions, the drama series follows a famous actor, Tolga, who is having a midlife career crisis and decides to shoot a rom-com to boost his fame. The search for the lead actress finds Tolga meeting Asya, an ordinary girl who suddenly finds herself with the role.

The series cast features İlayda Alişan, Burak Yörük, Zeynep Kankonde, and Nergis Kumbasar.

The series is directed by Serdar Gözelekli, who directed Love Trap and Twist of Fate.