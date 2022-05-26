French Riviera Film Festival Honors Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The French Riviera Film Festival ran from May 20-21, 2022, at the Eden Hotel & Spa in Cannes.

At the VIP opening reception, Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was celebrated with the Special Industry Excellence Award. Siddiqui is well known for his roles in films such as Manto, Raman Raghav, and Gangs of Wasseypur, as well as series such as Sacred Games and McMafia.

A Lifetime Achievement award was also presented to Polish director Jerzy Skolimowksi. The award was accepted by Eileen Tasca, executive producer of Skolimowski’s EO, which was featured in the official competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

At the FRFF’s closing ceremony, producer Kim Magnusson and director Martin Strange-Hansen were recognized with the Industry Excellence Awards for their 2022 short On My Mind.

Pictured: Gilles Marini, Nicole Goesseringer Muj, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Vincent de Paul.