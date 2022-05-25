Gusto TV Rolls On Samsung TV Plus In New Zealand

Gusto TV continues to expand its reach with Samsung TV Plus.

Available in more than 160 countries across over 30 different platforms, Gusto TV offers a diverse lineup of innovative programming. Its culinary titles can be viewed in English, Spanish, and Mandarin.

The international food channel launched in New Zealand through Samsung TV Plus.

Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “Much like Gusto TV’s culturally diverse and delicious culinary programming, New Zealand is overflowing with global cooking styles, fresh flavors and unique foods. We’re excited to extend our partnership with Samsung TV Plus and have our shows make more mouths water and tummies rumble.”