OTTera Partners With TV Azteca

TV Azteca partnered with OTTera, the OTT and FAST channel service, to bring its pay-TV channels to Samsung TV Plus in Mexico.

TV Azteca produces quality Spanish-language programming and operates television networks, including Azeca Uno, Azteca 7, adn40, and more. OTTera will deliver the pay-TV channels Azteca Uno Delay, Corazón, and Clic.

Stephen L. Hodge, chairman and CEO of OTTera, stated, “We are excited for this opportunity to work with TV Azteca to expand into what we call the ‘BroadFAST’ space, the movement of traditional Broadcast channels into the FAST arena.”

He added, “As FAST channel growth continues to skyrocket in every corner of the globe, TV Azteca is poised to move quickly and easily into this market. Their high-quality programming and broad appeal has already given them the edge among viewers.”