Paramount+ Confirms New Series ‘Tulsa King’ With Sylvester Stallone

Paramount+ announced that the original series Tulsa King will premiere on November 13, 2022.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the series stars Sylvester Stallone as New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who has just been released after 25 years in prison. He’s been exiled by his boss to set up in Tulsa, where he slowly builds a crew of unlikely characters.

The cast also includes Andrea Savage, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, and Garrett Hedlund.

Creator Taylor Sheridan will serve as executive producer alongside showrunner and writer Terence Winter. Additional executive producers include Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood.