MADD Wraps Up Drama Sales In Latin America

MADD Entertainment wrapped up the L.A. Screenings with additional sales in Latin America.

New deals cover premium dramas such as Family Secrets, Hidden Truth, A Woman Scorned, All About Marriage, Nehir, Love Storm, and My Dad, My Hero.

MADD previously announced deals for its romantic comedies Love Is In The Air, Be My Sunshine, and Love, Reason, Get Even.

The sales cover Chile, Argentina, Honduras, the U.S. Hispanic market, and all of Latin America through HBO Latin America.