iZen Presents New Prodco CAPA Spain

iZen, the Spanish subsidiary of Newen Studios, launched the production company CAPA Spain.

Led by director and executive producer Tomás Ocaña, the new venture will develop international documentaries in Spain.

Most recently, Ocaña worked on the docu-series Lucy in the spiderweb, which was produced for RTVEPlay. This year, he also won an Ondas Award for GAL, the triangle, an investigative podcast he is adapting into a docu-series. He has also led his own boutique production company The Facto Productions since 2017.

Tomás Ocaña, head of CAPA Spain, commented, “CAPA Spain was born to tell the best stories by combining the rigor of journalism and the narrative of fiction. It is meant to be a guarantee of quality, rigor, and fast-paced storytelling to produce highly relevant docu-series. It is an honor to join Newen Studios with the aim of taking non-fiction and documentary formats to the next level in the country. Spain is a strategic point for many of the great stories, which makes it the perfect place to undertake a project like this, from our territory but looking at the whole world.”