Calinos Entertainment Brings ‘Forbidden Fruit’ To LATAM

Calinos Entertainment continues to deliver Forbidden Fruit across Latin America.

Forbidden Fruit revolves around two sisters, Yildiz and Zeynep, with different personalities. Their lives soon change when socialite Ender approaches Yildiz to seduce her husband so that she can get a divorce without losing her position in elite society.

The drama series began its successful run in the region in 2022 on TVN Panama, followed by its launch in Mexico on Imagen Televisión. This year, the series reached Latina TV in Peru and Telefuturo in Paraguay.

Forbidden Fruit will soon head to Ecuador, Puerto Rico, and Chile.

Jose Luis Gascue, EVP head of WW Sales at Calinos Entertainment, commented, “This 2022 is the year of Forbidden Fruit. The show will be broadcasted on, the most prestigious channels in Latam, whose programming performances are always a reference for success.”