Up The Ladder: The Africa Channel

The Africa Channel named Toyin Awesu-Uhuegbu as vice president of Marketing & Corporation Communications.

A seasoned marketing and communications executive, Awesu-Uhuegbu will lead the global marketing, communications, and government affairs efforts across the company’s subsidiary brands. Prior to TAC, she served at Prosper Africa. She also held positions at the Congressional Black Caucus and United Capital.

Narendra Reddy, COO of The Africa Channel, commented, “We are thrilled to have an accomplished executive like Toyin join The Africa Channel team. Her extensive marketing and communications experience in both the government and the private sector will be instrumental in raising awareness about the important role that TAC and its subsidiaries play in bridging connections between Africa and the rest of the world while introducing audiences to the rich programming and narratives from the continent and the Diaspora.”