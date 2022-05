THR3 Media Group Partners With Espiral Producciones On New Series

THR3 Media Group teamed up with Espiral Producciones on new projects for different platforms and television.

THR3 Media Group will develop an animated series featuring the Chabelo, the Mexican actor and comedian known to viewers for more than five decades.

In addition, THR3 Media Group will develop a contest format inspired by “Katafixia” and a biographical series on Chabelo.