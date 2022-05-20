Starz To Develop Romantic Drama From Ava DuVernay

Starz announced the development of a new romantic drama from director, producer, and filmmaker Ava DuVernay (pictured).

Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson, who both serve as producers, will star in the lead roles. The series centers on two polar opposite characters who become intertwined in a love affair. The half-hour drama chronicles this rebellious love.

In addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner, Kat Chandler will write the first episode. Paule Garnes will also serve as executive producer. The untitled project received a script-to-series commitment for three seasons upon being greenlit.

DuVernay commented, “On behalf of my producing partner Paul Garnes and everyone at ARRAY Filmworks, I’m thrilled to develop this passion project with Lauren, Hosh and Kat. Starz and Warner Bros. Television have made a bold production commitment to immediately explore three seasons, and we’re revved up and ready to begin what I hope will be a beautiful journey for all involved.”