The CW New Series 2022-2023

The CW announced the new scripted series joining the network’s 2022-2023 broadcast schedule.

In the fall, new series include drama The Winchesters, which tells the untold love story depicts how John and Mary Winchester met.

Original action series Professionals follows Vincent Corbo, a top-tier security operative who is hired to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary.

The Western drama Walker Independence is an origin story set in the late 1800s that follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with the lovable rogue Hoyt Rawlins.

Drama Family Law portrays Abigail Bianchi, a high-paid personal-injury lawyer whose husband kicks her out of their home because of her drinking. After being suspended and fined, she can only practice law again if she finds a lawyer willing to mentor her during her probationary period.

Gotham Knights joins the midseason roster.