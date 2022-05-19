Sabbatical To Produce Drama Series On Baruch Vega

Sabbatical Entertainment announced that the company’s first drama series will be about the life of Baruch Vega, the Colombian photographer and undercover agent.

Vega ventured on countless dangerous missions during the ‘70s and ‘80s between the U.S., Latin America, and Europe. In his career, he ended up simultaneously conning the DEA as well as notorious drug traffickers.

The series will be filmed in multiple locations, and Sabbatical is in discussion for high-profile cast members.

Miguel Somoza, CEO of Sabbatical Entertainment, commented, “Baruch Vega trusted us to represent him and bring his amazing experiences to the screen, in a compelling drama series complete with action, espionage and suspense. We have already received tremendous interest from the market, from potential production partners to buyers. His story is so unique and intriguing, we believe this will captivate all kinds of audiences.”