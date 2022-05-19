Garbo Produzioni Presents Flavio Briatore Documentary And More

Garbo Produzioni presents a slate of documentaries and drama series at the 75th Festival de Cannes.

Founded by Maite Bulgari, the Italian company will showcase a documentary on entrepreneur Flavio Briatore (pictured), focusing on his career and life. Regarding the new documentary produced by Garbo and Arcobaleno 3, Bulgari commented, “Briatore’s story will be revealed by him, and from his point of view. And there will be many other witnesses to act as a counterpoint, characters of first–rate importance who serve to support his personal point of view.”

Garbo will also highlight a documentary on the Italian musical group Il Volo, produced in cooperation with Pulse Films.

Additional titles include documentary Pope Francis – The Jorge Bergoglio Story and the third season of thriller series La Porta Rossa.