Starzplay Enters Partnership For ‘Ouija’

Starzplay, the premium streaming platform from Starz entered a partnership with France Télévisions and Fremantle for the start of filming for French-language drama Ouija.

Co-produced by Kwaï and Big Window, the six-episode series explores on the events of a French-German school exchange in rural France during the 1982 World Cup. The series tells the story of characters from three generations who embark on a journey to discover the tragedy that took place in their rural village in the summer of 1944.

Ouija stars French actors Ophelia Kolb and Bruno Solo alongside German actors Katharina Schütter and Stefan Konarske.

The series is co-created by Thomas Bourguignon and Jörg Winger, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Stéphanie Carrère.