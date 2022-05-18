Rakuten TV Starts Shooting ‘Discovering Canary Islands’

Rakuten TV began filming its next original production, Discovering Canary Islands.

Hosted by internationally renowned Spanish presenter Pilar Rubio, the adventure reality show will uncover the most incredible myths surrounding the Canary Islands. The show welcomes eight contestants of eight different nationalities as they immerse themselves in the local culture and traditions.

Discovering Canary Islands is co-produced by Atlantia Media and Mediabrands Content Studio/Initiative.

Cristian Liarte, head of Originals at Rakuten Stories, commented, “We are delighted to present this never-before-seen format that allows us to unite Rakuten TV’s values with quality entertainment for a broad, European audience.”