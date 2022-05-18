Flame Distribution Inks Deals With European Broadcasters

Flame Distribution closed several deals for its factual programming with European broadcasters.

Nature documentary Life in Colour with David Attenborough (pictured) was picked up by France TV, RTBF in Belgium, Geo Wild in Germany, and HRT in Croatia.

HRT also secured the documentaries In Search of Sir Walter Scott and Antarctica from Above.

In France, Histoire TV acquired a package that includes Hitler’s Secret Bomb, Secrets of the Celtic Grave, and Kokoda: The Spirit Lives.

In Sweden, SVT picked up Yellowstone: Supervolcano and Secrets of the Celtic Grave, while UR snapped up The Truth About Anxiety. In Finland, YLE obtained season one of Passion Italy and Adrian Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland. In the Netherlands, RTL secured Paul Merson: Football, Gambling and Me.

Ros Ali, SVP, Content Sales of UK, Europe and Africa at Flame Distribution, commented, “We are delighted to work with such incredible broadcasters and to have such a broad range of premium unscripted fare in our catalogue to suit any schedule. Travel, wildlife and historical programs seem to also be very much in demand across the board and no doubt viewers will find many of these shows fascinating and engaging.”