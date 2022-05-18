ABC New Series 2022-2023

ABC announced the new series for the network’s 2022-2023 television season.

The additions include drama Alaska starring Hilary Swank. The show revolves around a star journalist who moves to Alaska for a fresh start after a career-killing misstep and finds redemption personally and professionally.

In spin-off The Rookie: Feds, Simone Clark is the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. As a single mother of two, she put her dreams on hold to make sure her kids pursued their own – and she never has shied away from a challenge or a fight.

Comedy series Not Dead Yet follows a woman who lands the only job she can find — writing obituaries — and starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.

Co-produced with A+E Studios, mystery series Avalon follows a detective who is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and Catalina island.