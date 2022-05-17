NATPE Budapest International Confirms Studios In Attendance

NATPE Budapest International will return to an in-person event from June 27-30, 2022.

The market has confirmed more than 60 exhibitors and around 300 buyers, including 37 broadcasters from CEE.

Confirmed exhibitors include MGM Television, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global, A+E Networks, Kanal D International, ATV, Global Agency, Inter Medya, and MADD, among others.

This year’s event will also include a free Ukrainian Pavilion, highlighting five Ukrainian broadcasters, including Film.UA Group, 1+1 Media, and StarLight Media.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, commented, “As NATPE returns to in-person events, I am thrilled that NATPE Budapest International roars back in-person bringing fresh new content from around the world as we welcome back many distributors from around the globe and the strongest presence ever from CEE buyers. We are proud to host the Ukrainian Pavilion on the exhibition floor.”