GoQuest Media Licenses Package To Disney+ Hotstar

GoQuest Media licensed a drama package deal to Disney+ Hotstar in India.

The drama package includes the Indian rights to spy thriller Civil Servant and drama series Debt to the Sea, both of which were produced by Telekom Srbija. The deal also includes the captivating thriller Traitor, produced by Elisa Estonia and public broadcaster ERR.

Vivek Lath, managing director of GoQuest Media, commented, “Spy dramas have enjoyed consistent success with Indian audiences on streaming platforms. Both Civil Servant and Traitor have the story, casting, and production brilliance to build a new fanbase in the country. Debt to the Sea is perfect for those who enjoy psychological thrillers with myths, murders, and family secrets set against a stunning seaside location like Montenegro. We are very excited that these exceptional Eastern European titles are now premiering in India and hope that Disney+ Hotstar audiences will enjoy them as much as we did.”