Sabbatical Ent.’s Production Slate, New Partnership

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the founding of Miami, Florida-based Sabbatical Entertainment, a producer of tailor-made content, with the range and capacity, both in production and distribution, to make any multimedia project a reality.

Miguel Somoza’s launch of the company was inspired by his desire to take a “sabbatical” after two decades as an executive at an international conglomerate, to reinvent himself as what he has always been naturally: an entrepreneur. Equal parts sales and marketing professional, and creative producer.

“We can be everything we want to be, without limiting ourselves or allowing outside factors to limit us,” said Somoza. He continued: “At Sabbatical, creating unique productions, according to the needs of the clients and the audience, is our mission. I believe that’s why our content has been consistently well received and renewed,” Somoza concluded.

Sabbatical has conceptualized, produced, and distributed a wide range of content, including kids and family, sports, and entertainment series; from short-form capsules, to documentaries, to bespoke custom content, totaling hundreds of hours in different formats and genres, for all types of media. Sabbatical leverages an international network of contributors, providing a broad perspective when creating content for all types of platforms and channels.

Now, Sabbatical enters a new stage through a partnership with Emilio Rubio, who, after decades of immense corporate success, joins Sabbatical to elevate and develop it into a premier global force.

“Sabbatical is pioneering a new way of production with both high quality and a unique value proposition,” said Rubio. “Together with Miguel and his team, and the network of talent in multiple countries and languages, we are building an innovative, compelling and profitable content solution for our strategic partners.”

Sabbatical’s slate continues to grow, as the company is currently producing two new educational series, new documentaries and sports specials, as well as its first drama series and first animated series.