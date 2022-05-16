NBC New Series 2022

NBC announced the two new series to join the network’s 2022 broadcast TV programming schedule.

New drama Quantum Leap revolves around the Quantum Leap Accelerator and the mysteries of the man who created it.

New comedies include Lopez vs. Lopez, working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between.

In addition, there is the sequel series Night Court. Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone, presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court with its crew of oddballs and cynics